How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

In Miami and Indianapolis the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami plays conference foe Indiana

Indiana Pacers (13-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (18-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference play.

The Heat have gone 12-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is third in the league allowing only 103.7 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Pacers are 8-13 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Heat won 113-104 in the last meeting on Dec. 4. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 26 points, and Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry is averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 12.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Miami.

Justin Holiday is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 10 points. LeVert is averaging 19.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 102.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: out (quad), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), T.J. Warren: out (foot).