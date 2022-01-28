How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami plays Los Angeles, aims for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (25-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (31-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 17-5 in home games. Miami has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 10-13 in road games. Los Angeles is eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.0% as a team from deep this season. Isaiah Hartenstein paces the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Heat 112-109 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Paul George led the Clippers with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Clippers. Amir Coffey is averaging 15.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 111.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 107.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).