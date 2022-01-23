How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- When: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.
Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.
However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
|•
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Miami
Los Angeles Lakers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Miami. He ranks second in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game.
The Heat have gone 15-5 at home. Miami is sixth in the league with 25.6 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.3.
The Lakers are 8-11 on the road. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 24.3 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.8.
The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 11 the Lakers won 120-117 in overtime led by 27 points from Malik Monk, while Bam Adebayo scored 28 points for the Heat.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.
Westbrook is averaging 18.5 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.
Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Tyler Herro: out (health and safety protocols).
Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).