How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Memphis takes on Miami, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (13-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Miami aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Heat have gone 6-3 in home games. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.6.

The Grizzlies are 5-5 on the road. Memphis averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 129-103 in the last matchup on Oct. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ja Morant is scoring 24.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 48.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).