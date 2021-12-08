How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Miami

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Miami. He’s third in the NBA scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Heat are 8-5 in conference matchups. Miami averages 107.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup on Dec. 5. Pat Connaughton scored 23 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13 points and 7.6 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.9 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 114.4 points, 52.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: day to day (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (knee).