How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami hosts Minnesota for cross-conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (45-23, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -5.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup.

The Heat have gone 24-8 at home. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.9.

The Timberwolves are 16-18 on the road. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 35.2% from downtown. McKinley Wright IV paces the Timberwolves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 113-101 on Nov. 25, with Anthony Edwards scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is averaging 20.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Heat: Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Caleb Martin: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: day to day (ear), Jordan McLaughlin: out (groin).