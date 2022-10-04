How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Live Online on October 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports NorthExtra, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

If the game doesn’t show up in your grid guide, you can access it using your TV Everywhere credentials in the Bally Sports App.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services