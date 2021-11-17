How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: New Orleans visits Miami on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (2-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Miami looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Heat have gone 4-1 in home games. Miami leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.6 boards. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 11.2 rebounds.

The Pelicans are 1-7 in road games. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.4 points and 13.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).