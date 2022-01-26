How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a TBD . It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (23-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (30-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Heat take on New York.

The Heat have gone 19-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks are 14-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the league scoring 40.6 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Caleb Martin is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.0 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: day to day (wrist), Kyle Lowry: day to day (personal), Tyler Herro: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).