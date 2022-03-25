 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Herro and the Heat host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (31-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (47-26, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and New York will play on Friday.

The Heat are 30-14 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 fast break points per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 2.8.

The Knicks have gone 16-27 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the NBA with just 21.6 assists per game led by Julius Randle averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Heat won 115-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 25 points, and RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 46 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 21.2 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 112.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (toe), Tyler Herro: out (knee).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (back), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).

