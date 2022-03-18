How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Miami on 7-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (46-24, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to end its seven-game losing streak with a win against Miami.

The Heat have gone 25-9 in home games. Miami leads the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Udonis Haslem shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 11-23 on the road. Oklahoma City is 7-27 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 103-90 in the last meeting on Nov. 16. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 26 points, and Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.2 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (ankle), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).