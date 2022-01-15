How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami takes on Philadelphia, looks for 8th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (24-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 207.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Philadelphia looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 18-7 in conference games. Miami ranks fourth in the league allowing just 104.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The 76ers are 15-11 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Dec. 16, with Gabe Vincent scoring 26 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.7 points. Tyler Herro is shooting 39.8% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Joel Embiid is averaging 27 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (reconditioning), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back).