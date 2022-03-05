How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers visit the Heat

Philadelphia 76ers (39-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (42-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Miami Heat. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 29.6 points per game.

The Heat are 27-13 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks fifth in the NBA allowing just 105.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The 76ers have gone 23-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from deep. Tyrese Maxey paces the 76ers shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers defeated the Heat 109-98 in their last meeting on Jan. 16. Embiid led the 76ers with 32 points, and Omer Yurtseven led the Heat with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Embiid is averaging 29.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 20.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee), Max Strus: day to day (shoulder).

76ers: Tobias Harris: day to day (illness).