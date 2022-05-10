How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Game 5 Live Online on May 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream

In Miami, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami, Philadelphia square off with series tied 2-2

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -3.5; over/under is 210

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers in game five of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The 76ers beat the Heat 116-108 in the last meeting. James Harden led the 76ers with 31 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 40 points.

The Heat have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is eighth in the league with 25.5 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

The 76ers are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is 6-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is shooting 44.7% and averaging 20.7 points for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 24.9 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dewayne Dedmon: out (head).

76ers: Isaiah Joe: out (ankle), Joel Embiid: day to day (face/thumb).