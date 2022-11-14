How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami

Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 109.8 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Suns are 2-3 in road games. Phoenix is the leader in the Western Conference giving up just 105.5 points per game while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Strus is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 15.5 points. Jimmy Butler is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

Booker is averaging 26.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Ish Wainright: day to day (personal), Chris Paul: day to day (heel).