How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat take on the Trail Blazers in non-conference action

Portland Trail Blazers (18-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (28-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers in out-of-conference play.

The Heat have gone 14-5 in home games. Miami ranks seventh in the NBA with 25.5 assists per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Heat averaging 8.3.

The Trail Blazers are 4-14 in road games. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 6 the Heat won 115-109 led by 25 points from Max Strus, while Anfernee Simons scored 28 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 11.4 points. Herro is averaging 22.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Simons is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 16.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (reconditioning), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), CJ Elleby: out (ankle), Cody Zeller: out (knee).