Best Ways to Watch Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat host the Trail Blazers for cross-conference game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action.

Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws and 32.7 from beyond the arc.

Portland went 11-41 in Western Conference play and 10-31 on the road last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 27 the Heat won 119-98 led by 18 points from Bam Adebayo, while Damian Lillard scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: day to day (knee), Nikola Jovic: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (hip).

Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist), Anfernee Simons: out (foot).