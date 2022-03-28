How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami takes on Sacramento, seeks to end 4-game slide

Sacramento Kings (27-48, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (47-28, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into the matchup against Sacramento after losing four straight games.

The Heat are 26-12 in home games. Miami is 3-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are 11-25 on the road. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 110.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 115-113 in the last meeting on Jan. 2. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 26 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Harrison Barnes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 50.0% and averaging 32.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (toe), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: day to day (rest), Duncan Robinson: day to day (achilles).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand).