How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Heat vs. Kings Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami and Sacramento square off in non-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Sacramento square off in non-conference action.

Miami finished 11-7 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second chance points and 34.2 bench points last season.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Kings gave up 115.8 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 119-113 in the last meeting on Oct. 29. Kevin Huerter led the Kings with 27 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (eye), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Kings: Trey Lyles: day to day (foot), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (leg).

