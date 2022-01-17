How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: VanVleet, Raptors take on the Heat

Toronto Raptors (21-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat are 18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 13-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is scoring 20.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and seven assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

VanVleet is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (reconditioning), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (rest), Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).