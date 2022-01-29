How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami plays Toronto, aims for 4th straight win

Toronto Raptors (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-17, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

The Heat are 20-9 in Eastern Conference games. Miami averages 108.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Raptors are 15-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 13-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 104-99 in the last matchup on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.7 points, seven assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 112.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 103.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Chris Silva: out (ineligible to play), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).