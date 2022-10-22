 Skip to Content
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Sun, this is the only way to watch Heat games locally this season.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Toronto takes on Miami for conference showdown

Toronto Raptors (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (0-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -3; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and Toronto square off on Saturday.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 21.9 assists per game on 38.0 made field goals last season.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 20.7 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: out (hamstring), Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

