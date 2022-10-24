Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

In Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Sun is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $89.99

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Toronto went 2-4 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors shot 44.6% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Heat won 112-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: out (hamstring), Scottie Barnes: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).