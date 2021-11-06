How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Miami Heat face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Jazz play the Heat, aim for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (7-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Miami.

Miami finished 40-31 overall with a 21-15 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Heat averaged 108.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

Utah went 28-14 in Western Conference games and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (right ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Max Strus: out (knee).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).