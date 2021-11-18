How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Miami faces Washington, aims for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (10-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (10-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of three games in a row.

The Heat are 2-0 in division play. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.3.

The Wizards are 8-4 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 103.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bradley Beal is shooting 41.1% and averaging 23.4 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Bam Adebayo: out (knee).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).