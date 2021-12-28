How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Miami Heat face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Game Preview: Heat face the Wizards on 3-game win streak

Washington Wizards (17-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Washington.

The Heat have gone 5-1 against division opponents. Miami scores 107.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wizards are 3-4 in division matchups. Washington has a 6-0 record in one-possession games.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Wizards defeated the Heat 103-100 in their last matchup on Nov. 21. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 21 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Heat. Kyle Lowry is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Beal is averaging 23.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 105.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols), P.J. Tucker: day to day (leg), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).