How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Miami enters the game as losers of their last three games. Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) and Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 3.19 ERA, .96 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Marlins are 4-7 on their home turf. Miami has hit 23 home runs as a team this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with six, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-8 away from home. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is sixth in the MLB. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .481.

