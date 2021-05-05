 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona Plus. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Marlins Wednesday. Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 34 strikeouts).

The Marlins are 5-7 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 12.

The Diamondbacks are 9-9 on the road. Arizona has slugged .423, good for third in the MLB. Carson Kelly leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Richard Bleier earned his second victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Miami. Kevin Ginkel took his first loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona Plus≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.