How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Diamondbacks play the Marlins leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-10, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (1-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 12-10 overall and 6-5 at home. The Marlins have a 2-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona is 11-13 overall and 5-7 at home. The Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has four doubles, three triples and four home runs while hitting .306 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has four doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .192 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)