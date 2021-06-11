How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +115, Braves -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Rogers. Rogers went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Colorado.

The Marlins are 10-9 against the rest of their division. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Braves are 14-16 against division opponents. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .311 is fifteenth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .386.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-6. A.J. Minter earned his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Dylan Floro took his first loss for Miami.

