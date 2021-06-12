How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 11-9 against NL East opponents. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Braves are 14-17 against the rest of their division. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .311 is fourteenth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .390.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-3. Sandy Alcantara recorded his fourth victory and Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Miami. Charlie Morton registered his third loss for Atlanta.

Live TV Streaming Option