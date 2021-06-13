How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -134, Braves +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Marlins are 12-9 against the rest of their division. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 14-18 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 91 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 18, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Thompson notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Max Fried registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

