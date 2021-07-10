How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -107, Braves -111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Saturday.

The Marlins are 21-20 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Braves are 19-22 in road games. Atlanta’s lineup has 120 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-0. Charlie Morton secured his eighth victory and Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Anthony Bass took his fifth loss for Miami.

