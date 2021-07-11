 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 2.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -122, Braves +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to play the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Marlins are 21-21 in home games in 2020. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with an average of .291.

The Braves are 20-22 on the road. Atlanta has hit 121 home runs as a team this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 24, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Max Fried earned his sixth victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Trevor Rogers took his sixth loss for Miami.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

