How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +111, Braves -130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 30-28 in home games in 2020. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .331.

The Braves are 32-27 on the road. Atlanta has hit 174 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 27, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-2. Touki Toussaint secured his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Atlanta. Braxton Garrett took his second loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

