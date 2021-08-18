How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (11-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-5, 7.52 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +171, Braves -202; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 30-29 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .378 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves are 33-27 on the road. Atlanta’s lineup has 175 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Martin earned his second victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Sandy Alcantara took his 11th loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option