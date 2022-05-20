 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins begin 3-game series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (17-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-20, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (2-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Marlins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series.

Miami has gone 9-10 in home games and 17-20 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Atlanta is 10-11 in home games and 17-21 overall. The Braves have a 17-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven home runs, eight walks and 27 RBI while hitting .304 for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .255 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has 15 doubles and four home runs. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-41 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .267 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

