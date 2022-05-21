MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (18-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-21, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (3-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami has gone 9-11 at home and 17-21 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .397.

Atlanta has a 10-11 record at home and an 18-21 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler is second on the Marlins with 14 extra base hits (six doubles and eight home runs). Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .277 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)