How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host Atlanta Braves, look to end home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (19-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-22, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -114, Braves -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Miami has a 17-22 record overall and a 9-12 record in home games. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Atlanta has a 10-11 record at home and a 19-21 record overall. The Braves have a 16-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-40 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .248 batting average to rank sixth on the Braves, and has 16 doubles and four home runs. Ozzie Albies is 11-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (left calf), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)