MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

Atlanta Braves (67-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-62, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Muller (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 3.29 ERA, .95 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Marlins +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 23-29 record at home and a 50-62 record overall. The Marlins have a 28-17 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 67-46 record overall and a 30-24 record in road games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Austin Riley leads the Braves with a .297 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .216 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (calf), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)