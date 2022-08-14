MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 14, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head into a matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing three straight games.

Miami has a 50-64 record overall and a 23-31 record in home games. The Marlins have a 22-46 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Atlanta has a 69-46 record overall and a 32-24 record on the road. The Braves are 56-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 3-for-8 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 61 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .215 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: day-to-day (undisclosed), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)