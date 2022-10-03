How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on October 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins host the Braves to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (100-59, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (67-92, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 32-46 record at home and a 67-92 record overall. The Marlins have a 24-39 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 45-33 in road games and 100-59 overall. The Braves have a 77-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the 17th time this season. The Braves are up 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Dansby Swanson has 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-30 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (finger), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (tricep), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)