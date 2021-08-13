How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-12, 4.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 7.36 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -124, Cubs +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 27-27 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 78 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 21-37 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .283.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-0. Alec Mills earned his third victory and Joc Pederson went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Chicago. Zach Thompson took his second loss for Miami.