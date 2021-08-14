 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-9, 5.26 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Saturday.

The Marlins are 28-27 on their home turf. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .332.

The Cubs have gone 21-38 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .288.

The Marlins won the last meeting 14-10. Jesus Luzardo notched his fourth victory and Bryan De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Miami. Adbert Alzolay registered his 13th loss for Chicago.

