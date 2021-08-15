MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 29-27 on their home turf. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .334.

The Cubs are 21-39 on the road. Chicago’s lineup has 148 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 12 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Dylan Floro secured his fourth victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Miami. Codi Heuer registered his second loss for Chicago.