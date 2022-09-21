MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Marlins and Cubs square off with series tied 1-1

Chicago Cubs (63-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (61-88, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami is 61-88 overall and 30-44 in home games. The Marlins have gone 33-21 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 32-41 in road games and 63-85 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 17 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 6-for-27 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom has 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 59 RBI for the Cubs. Zach McKinstry is 11-for-37 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cubs: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: day-to-day (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (tricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)