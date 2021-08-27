 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (10-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins +128, Reds -148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 32-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Sandy Alcantara leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Reds are 34-30 in road games. Cincinnati has slugged .433 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .576.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Vladimir Gutierrez earned his ninth victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Cincinnati. Alcantara registered his 12th loss for Miami.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

