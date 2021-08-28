MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -102, Reds -116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 32-32 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Reds have gone 35-30 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .575.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-0. Wade Miley earned his 11th victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Cincinnati. Zach Thompson registered his sixth loss for Miami.

Live TV Streaming Option