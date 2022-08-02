How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Game Preview: Reds try to extend win streak, take on the Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (41-61, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-56, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Reds +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 22-27 record at home and a 47-56 record overall. The Marlins are 25-15 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 41-61 record overall and a 17-29 record on the road. The Reds are 27-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Sanchez has 12 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 5-for-33 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 59 RBI for the Reds. Joey Votto is 8-for-33 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)