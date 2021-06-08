How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -175, Rockies +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Colorado will square off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 12-12 in home games in 2020. Miami’s lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 12 homers.

The Rockies are 4-22 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .331.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is batting .264.

