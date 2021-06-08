How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options
On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida, and Fox Sports Florida
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)
LINE: Marlins -175, Rockies +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Colorado will square off on Tuesday.
The Marlins are 12-12 in home games in 2020. Miami’s lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 12 homers.
The Rockies are 4-22 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .331.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is batting .264.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Florida
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-